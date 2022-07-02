“Disney+ Voices” Discusses How to Combat the Erasure of Black History

The latest episode of the Disney+ Voices YouTube series has been released, discussing how we can combat the erasure of Black history.

In celebration of African American Music Appreciation Month, head of documentaries for Onyx Collective Jackie Glover and producer of Summer of Soul Joseph Patel, discuss the transporting documentary Summer of Soul, and its unique glimpse into untold Black history and culture.

About Summer of Soul:

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was largely forgotten–until now. Summer of Soul shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more.

