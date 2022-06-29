Disney+ has revealed the trailer and artwork for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3, which will premiere on July 27th, 2022. There may be some guest star appearances from names you know, such as Jesse Tyler Ferguson and JoJo Siwa. Currently Seasons 1 and 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are available on Disney+ while Season 4 was recently given the green light. Here is what was shared in the official press release.

Disney+ today revealed the key art and trailer for the third season of the GLAAD Media and Kids Choice Award-winning series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, set to premiere on Wednesday, July 27 on the streaming service. In addition, it was announced that Tony Award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) and TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People JoJo Siwa have been cast in guest star roles. Created and executive–produced by Tim Federle (Ferdinand, Better Nate Than Ever), this season will feature music from Frozen, Camp Rock and the High School Musical franchises.

Season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled docu-series of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is best in snow without leaving anyone out in the cold.

About Jesse Tyler Ferguson:

Ferguson will play Marvin, an old family friend of Olivia Rodrigo’s character Nini. Fresh off of his first-ever Tony Award win for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play in the revival of playwright Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out , the actor, author, producer, and host is known not only for his work but for his ongoing advocacy in the LGBTQIA+ community. He starred as the widely beloved character Mitchell Pritchett' on the award-winning Modern Family , for which he received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and four People’s Choice Award nominations for Favorite Comedic TV Actor.

In March 2021, Ferguson and co-author Julie Tanous released his first cookbook, Food Between Friends. Ferguson recently served as an executive producer on David France's Emmy Award nominated and BAFTA Award winning documentary, Welcome to Chechnya. In 2020, he hosted the reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition as well as the prestigious James Beard Awards in 2017 and 2019. In 2012, Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita co-founded Pronoun, previously known as Tie The Knot, an organization that has proudly raised over 1.5 million dollars and has supported important and impactful LGBTQIA+ orgs across the nation.

About JoJo Siwa:

Siwa will play Madison, a Camp Shallow Lake alum. A global superstar, entrepreneur, singer, television and film star, New York Times bestselling author, and social media sensation, she has over 66 million followers on social media and over 3.7 billion views on YouTube. A consumer products powerhouse, she has sold more than 80 million of her famous bows to date. In November 2018, Siwa released her first EP, D.R.E.A.M. The Music, and in 2019 she performed her first-ever tour, selling out 100+ arenas.

In 2019 she released a second EP, Celebrate and JoJo’s Rockin’ Christmas in 2020. Her wildly successful concert tour wrapped this year with 132 dates, and her latest single, Boomerang has been viewed over 950 million times and is RIAA certified multi-platinum. Siwa recently starred in ABC Dancing with the Stars , where she made history as the first contestant to dance with a same sex partner.

She serves as creative director and executive producer of the reality competition series Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution on Peacock, and she stars in The J Team, a live-action musical on Paramount+, where she serves as Executive Producer and performs the film's original soundtrack. She was recently announced as one of the judges for Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance.

