Disney-Owned Networks, Studios & Streamers to Hold 18 Panels at Comic-Con

Revealed to Deadline, Disney-owned networks, studios and streamers will host 18 panels at Comic-Con later this month in San Diego. Let’s take a look at the announced lineup.

Thursday, July 21st:

2:15-3:15 p.m. – National Treasure : Edge of History – The cast and executive producers will share an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Disney+ Ballroom 20

– The cast and executive producers will share an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming 2:15-3:15 p.m. – Marvel ’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Action-comedy series centers on African American teen girl Super Hero, Lunella Lafayette. Panelists include Diamond White, Libe Barer, Fred Tatasciore, executive producer Steve Loter, supervising producer Rodney Clouden and producer Pilar Flynn. Room 6BCF

– Action-comedy series centers on African American teen girl Super Hero, Lunella Lafayette. Panelists include Diamond White, Libe Barer, Fred Tatasciore, executive producer Steve Loter, supervising producer Rodney Clouden and producer Pilar Flynn. 6:00-7:00 p.m. – Koala Man – A brand-new animated comedy coming to Hulu Room: 6BCF

– A brand-new animated comedy coming to 7:15-8:15 p.m. – Solar Opposites Room: 6BCF

Friday, July 22nd:

1:00-2:00 p.m. – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder The Proud Family creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith, executive producer Ralph Farquhar, and series stars Kyla Pratt (Penny), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey) and Alisa Reyes (LaCienega) discuss the Disney+ revival of the groundbreaking animated series The Proud Family . Room 6A

creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith, executive producer Ralph Farquhar, and series stars Kyla Pratt (Penny), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey) and Alisa Reyes (LaCienega) discuss the Disney+ revival of the groundbreaking animated series . 3:00-3:45 p.m. – Bob’s Burgers Indigo Ballroom

4:00-4:45 p.m. – FX ’s Little Demon – Exclusive premiere sneak-peek screening and Q&A with Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza and Lucy DeVito, plus creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla, and executive producer Dan Harmon. Indigo Ballroom

– Exclusive premiere sneak-peek screening and Q&A with Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza and Lucy DeVito, plus creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla, and executive producer Dan Harmon. 5:00-6:00 p.m. – FX’s Archer Indigo Ballroom

7:00-8:00 p.m. – The Great North – Creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, executive producer Loren Bouchard and stars Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla and Ron Funches discuss what’s to come and preview the upcoming third season on Fox. Room: 6BCF

Saturday, July 23rd:

10:00-11:00 a.m. – The Ghost and Molly McGee Disney Channel Room 6A

11:30-12:15 p.m. – The Simpsons – Join writers, animators and special guest moderator Alex Hirsch in Ballroom 20 .

– Join writers, animators and special guest moderator Alex Hirsch in . 12:30-1:45 p.m. – American Dad and Family Guy – Ballroom 20

– 3:00-3:45 p.m. – The Orville: New Horizons – Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Anne Winters, Mark Jackson and Chad L. Coleman, along with executive producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga and co-producer Tom Costantino talk all things Orville. Ballroom 20

– Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Anne Winters, Mark Jackson and Chad L. Coleman, along with executive producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga and co-producer Tom Costantino talk all things Orville. 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. – Hamster & Gretel Hamster & Gretel as they present a first look at the new superhero series before it premieres. Room 6A

Sunday, July 24th: