DCappella Performs “I See the Light” During Disney+ “Say It With Pride” Event

At the end of June, Disney+ celebrated LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with a special presentation on YouTube called Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365. During that event, Disney’s own a cappella group, DCappella performed a rendition of “I See the Light” from Tangled.
About Say It With Pride:
- Through song and storytelling, the second annual iteration of Disney+’s Pride variety show aims to uplift voices from the community to discuss their journeys, celebrate the achievements and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community, and look toward a future that embodies diversity and unity with PRIDE.
- The ensemble of participants includes:
- Alan Menken (Academy Award-winning Disney Legend)
- Alex Newell (Glee)
- Angelica Ross (Pose)
- DCapella
- Jack Hughes (Artist)
- Jenny Lorenzo (Host of What’s Up Disney+)
- Jessica Darrow (Encanto)
- Katie Barnes (ESPN Features Writer)
- Nina West (RuPaul’s Drag Race and the host of the Webby Award-nominated 2021 Disney+ Pride Show)
- Reuby Wood (Better Nate Than Ever)
- Topher Ngo (Turning Red)
- Trans Chorus of Los Angeles
- Victoria Alonso (Marvel’s President, Physical and Post Production, VFX & Animation Production)
- The special was directed by Tee Vaden.
- Additionally, you can watch a replay of the full special below:
