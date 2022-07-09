DCappella Performs “I See the Light” During Disney+ “Say It With Pride” Event

At the end of June, Disney+ celebrated LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with a special presentation on YouTube called Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365. During that event, Disney’s own a cappella group, DCappella performed a rendition of “I See the Light” from Tangled.

About Say It With Pride:

  • Through song and storytelling, the second annual iteration of Disney+’s Pride variety show aims to uplift voices from the community to discuss their journeys, celebrate the achievements and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community, and look toward a future that embodies diversity and unity with PRIDE.
  • The ensemble of participants includes:
    • Alan Menken (Academy Award-winning Disney Legend)
    • Alex Newell (Glee)
    • Angelica Ross (Pose)
    • DCapella
    • Jack Hughes (Artist)
    • Jenny Lorenzo (Host of What’s Up Disney+)
    • Jessica Darrow (Encanto)
    • Katie Barnes (ESPN Features Writer)
    • Nina West (RuPaul’s Drag Race and the host of the Webby Award-nominated 2021 Disney+ Pride Show)
    • Reuby Wood (Better Nate Than Ever)
    • Topher Ngo (Turning Red)
    • Trans Chorus of Los Angeles
    • Victoria Alonso (Marvel’s President, Physical and Post Production, VFX & Animation Production)
  • The special was directed by Tee Vaden.
  • Additionally, you can watch a replay of the full special below:

