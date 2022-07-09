DCappella Performs “I See the Light” During Disney+ “Say It With Pride” Event

At the end of June, Disney+ celebrated LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with a special presentation on YouTube called Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365. During that event, Disney’s own a cappella group, DCappella performed a rendition of “I See the Light” from Tangled.

About Say It With Pride:

Through song and storytelling, the second annual iteration of Disney+’s Pride variety show aims to uplift voices from the community to discuss their journeys, celebrate the achievements and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community, and look toward a future that embodies diversity and unity with PRIDE.

The ensemble of participants includes: Alan Menken (Academy Award-winning Disney Legend) Alex Newell ( Glee ) Angelica Ross ( Pose ) DCapella Jack Hughes (Artist) Jenny Lorenzo (Host of What’s Up Disney+ ) Jessica Darrow ( Encanto Katie Barnes ( ESPN Nina West ( RuPaul’s Drag Race and the host of the Webby Award-nominated 2021 Disney+ Pride Show) Reuby Wood ( Better Nate Than Ever Topher Ngo ( Turning Red Trans Chorus of Los Angeles Victoria Alonso ( Marvel

The special was directed by Tee Vaden.

Additionally, you can watch a replay of the full special below:

