New Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots Introduced for EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

With the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival beginning today, Disney PhotoPass is offering some special photo opportunities throughout the park.

What’s Happening:

There are multiple Magic Shots featuring Remy around World Showcase, from holding the tiny chef in your hand to holding an imaginary plate of ratatouille.

The Italy pavilion features this Mickey Mouse gelato Magic Shot.

Include this pretzel prop in your Spaceship Earth

Finally, in the Canada Pavilion, say “cheese” for this collage Magic Shot themed to the festival’s famous Canadian cheddar cheese soup.

Take a look at what’s new and exciting at this year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival in our report from today

More Walt Disney World News: