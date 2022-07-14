New Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots Introduced for EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

With the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival beginning today, Disney PhotoPass is offering some special photo opportunities throughout the park.

What’s Happening:

  • There are multiple Magic Shots featuring Remy around World Showcase, from holding the tiny chef in your hand to holding an imaginary plate of ratatouille.

  • The Italy pavilion features this Mickey Mouse gelato Magic Shot.

  • Include this pretzel prop in your Spaceship Earth photo when entering World Showcase from World Celebration.

  • Finally, in the Canada Pavilion, say “cheese” for this collage Magic Shot themed to the festival’s famous Canadian cheddar cheese soup.

  • Take a look at what’s new and exciting at this year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival in our report from today.

