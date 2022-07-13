Removal of Popular Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Billboard at Walt Disney World Begins

Though it has told guests to the Walt Disney World Resort to “Drop In” to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for decades, the animated billboard for the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at the park that guests encountered on World Drive is currently being removed.

What’s Happening:

The fan-favorite billboard that advertises The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on World Drive near the park is currently being removed, leaving an open expanse of green dividing the north and south traffic on one of Walt Disney World’s main thoroughfares.

Fans needn’t worry about the actual attraction at this point in time though, as Disney has ensured that guests will still be able to check into the popular Hollywood Tower Hotel at the park to experience the nearly 30-year old attraction.

