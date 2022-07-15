Rafael Casal Cast in Major Role for Season 2 of “Loki”

by |
Tags: , , ,

According to Deadline, Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) has been cast in a major role in the upcoming second season of Marvel’s Loki on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • Although Marvel declined to comment on Casal’s casting, it was first noted when a photo featuring him on the set of Loki Season 2 leaked online.
  • Details about Casal’s character are being kept under wraps, however online speculation shows he could be playing Zaniac.
  • Following strong reviews and record viewing numbers for the original installment, Loki became the first Marvel series for Disney+ to get a second season.
  • Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are co-directing a majority of the episodes in the new season. Hiddleston and Michael Waldron, who wrote and served as showrunner in Season 1, executive produce. Eric Martin is penning all six episodes.
  • All six episodes of Loki can be streamed on Disney+ and you can check out Mack’s recap of the season finale here.
  • Mike recently got the chance to conduct an interview with Natalie Holt, who composed the score for Loki, as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

More Marvel News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now