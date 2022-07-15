Rafael Casal Cast in Major Role for Season 2 of “Loki”

According to Deadline, Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) has been cast in a major role in the upcoming second season of Marvel’s Loki on Disney+.

Although Marvel declined to comment on Casal’s casting, it was first noted when a photo featuring him on the set of Loki Season 2 leaked online.

Details about Casal's character are being kept under wraps, however online speculation shows he could be playing Zaniac.

Following strong reviews and record viewing numbers for the original installment, Loki became the first Marvel series for Disney+ to get a second season.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are co-directing a majority of the episodes in the new season. Hiddleston and Michael Waldron, who wrote and served as showrunner in Season 1, executive produce. Eric Martin is penning all six episodes.

