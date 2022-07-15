Adam Scott Joins the Cast of Sony’s “Madame Web”

The cast of Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web continues to grow. Emmy nominated Severance star Adam Scott is the latest to join the squad, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Scott, who currently stars in Apple TV’s Severance, is joining the cast of Madame Web.
- There have not yet been any details released regarding the nature of Scott’s role.
- Scott joins a cast that already includes:
- Dakota Johnson
- Sydney Sweeney
- Isabela Merced
- Emma Roberts
- Celeste O’Connor
- Tahar Rahim
- Mike Epps
More on Madame Web:
- Madame Web will be directed by S.J. Clarkson and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.
- In the comics, Madame Web is key in the interconnected multiverse. In effect, the mind-bending theory involves multiple versions of characters from different timelines that, in the case of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: No Way Home, can intersect to varying degrees of chaos.
- Web often appears as a side character in Spider-Man comics, where she is depicted as a blind, paralyzed elderly woman who has myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.
- The character was introduced in issue 210 of “The Amazing Spider-Man” comic series in 1980, where she’s a clairvoyant mutant whose abilities prove to be greatly beneficial to Spider-Man and his fellow arachnid allies, like Spider-Woman.
- Madame Web is just one of several Spider-Man related spinoffs in the works at Sony, as they look to diversify their Spidey projects away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with movies such as Venom and Morbius.
- The film will be released in theaters on July 7th, 2023 – on the heels of J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, which is slated for release on January 13th.