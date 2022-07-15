Adam Scott Joins the Cast of Sony’s “Madame Web”

The cast of Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web continues to grow. Emmy nominated Severance star Adam Scott is the latest to join the squad, according to Deadline.

Scott, who currently stars in Apple TV’s Severance , is joining the cast of Madame Web .

, is joining the cast of . There have not yet been any details released regarding the nature of Scott’s role.

Scott joins a cast that already includes: Dakota Johnson Sydney Sweeney Isabela Merced Emma Roberts Celeste O’Connor Tahar Rahim Mike Epps



