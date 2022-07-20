Marvel Avengers Campus Has Officially Opened at Disneyland Paris

Many have patiently been waiting for the opening of the Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris and the day is finally here. The rain did not stop many guests from all over from being able to enjoy this new addition. This is the largest transformation and expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park since its opening and is the first Marvel themed Universe in Europe. Those who visit can see live action stunts, heroic encounters with Marvel Super Heroes, two action-packed attractions, and extra special themed restaurants and boutiques.

Marvel Avengers Campus has opened this morning at Disneyland Paris, with the promise to empower guests to take an active role alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and live out their own heroic story.

Marvel Avengers Campus is an entirely reimagined universe dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Heroes, right here, right now in Disneyland Paris.

Everyone is invited to join the action – teaming up with the Avengers and their allies throughout the land; slinging webs like Spider-Man; flying into space with Iron Man and Captain Marvel; and suiting up and refueling in true SuperHero fashion.

Opening as part of the 30th Anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris, Marvel Avengers Campus is the next key milestone in Walt Disney Studios Park multi-year transformation plan and represents the Resort’s next level of exceptional guest experiences.

With Marvel Avengers Campus and Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, Disneyland Paris is poised to be the ULTIMATE destination for Marvel fans to live an immersive experience among their favorite SuperHeroes.