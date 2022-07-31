Relaxing Disney Chill Program Debuts on SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Channel

SiriusXM’s Disney Hits channel has been delighting listeners for over a year, and now, a new 30 minute program of relaxing instrumental tracks is set to debut.

What’s Happening:

Disney Chill

Sit back, relax, and chill every Sunday at 8:00 a.m. ET and PT.

Disney Hits is the Happiest SiriusXM channel on earth! All of your favorite Disney Music of all time on one channel. Featuring songs from Moana , Frozen , The Lion King , Beauty and The Beast , High School Musical and many more. Plus, listeners can enjoy special magic themed hours and celebrity hosts

