Relaxing Disney Chill Program Debuts on SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Channel

by |
Tags: , , ,

SiriusXM’s Disney Hits channel has been delighting listeners for over a year, and now, a new 30 minute program of relaxing instrumental tracks is set to debut.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Chill, a new program that features 30 mins of your favorite classic Disney songs as relaxing instrumental tracks debuted this morning, Sunday, July 31st.
  • Sit back, relax, and chill every Sunday at 8:00 a.m. ET and PT.
  • Disney Hits is the Happiest SiriusXM channel on earth! All of your favorite Disney Music of all time on one channel. Featuring songs from Moana, Frozen, The Lion King, Beauty and The Beast, High School Musical and many more. Plus, listeners can enjoy special magic themed hours and celebrity hosts
  • SiriusXM subscribers can find the Disney Hits station on Channel 302.

More Disney News: