Official D23 Tours of The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank Returning August 11th

D23 is bringing back a long-time favorite tour for members, that being the Official Walt Disney Studios Tour!

What’s Happening:

D23 Members have the rare opportunity to enjoy a two-and-a-half-hour tour of The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, CA.

This exclusive experience includes a visit to Walt Disney’s office suite, Legends Plaza, and the Walt Disney Archives.

Additionally on weekend tours, an Archivist from the Walt Disney Archives will join the tour and share the rich history of this amazing department.

Join your D23 tour guide on a stroll through the original Animation building, where beloved animated films, including Cinderella , Lady and the Tramp The Jungle Book , were created; see the historic soundstages used for filming such Disney live-action movie classics as 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea , Mary Poppins , Pirates of the Caribbean : The Curse of the Black Pearl , and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ; plus explore the beautiful Legends Plaza, which honors those who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy.

Then, explore the rich legacy and historical collections of The Walt Disney Company during a tour of the Walt Disney Archives. To complete this epic experience, take a tour of Walt Disney's restored 3H office suite, filled with original furnishings, awards, and items from the master showman's personal collection. Upon exiting the suite, all guests will receive an exclusive gift to commemorate this memorable experience.

All guests will also have the opportunity to shop at the Disney Studio Store and Employee Center and purchase items only available on the Studio lot!

Details:

Pricing for D23 Gold Members is $99 for weekday tours or $109 for weekend tours per person, plus a $7 per person processing fee.

For General Members, pricing is $149 for weekday tours and $159 for weekend tours per person, plus a $7 per person processing fee.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 2nd, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

All guests will be required to wear face masks upon entering the Walt Disney Studio Lot and for the entire duration of the tour.

Additionally, all guests will need to provide proof of either confirmation that you have been fully vaccinated or a negative PCR test for COVID-19.

Tour dates are as follows:

GENERAL AND GOLD MEMBERS:

August 11, August 18, August 25, September 1, September 15, September 22, October 6, October 13, October 20, October 27

Tours will take place at The Walt Disney Studios at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Check-in will begin outside the Hyperion Bungalow at The Walt Disney Studios 30 minutes before your tour.

GENERAL AND GOLD MEMBERS:

August 12, August 19, August 26, September 2, September 16, September 23, October 7, October 14, October 21, October 28

Tours will take place at The Walt Disney Studios at 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. Check-in will begin outside the Hyperion Bungalow at The Walt Disney Studios 30 minutes before your tour.

GENERAL AND GOLD MEMBERS:

August 20, October 22, November 5

Tours will take place at The Walt Disney Studios at 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Check-in will begin outside the Hyperion Bungalow at The Walt Disney Studios 30 minutes before your tour.

For more details and to purchase tickets when they become available on August 2nd, visit the official D23 website.