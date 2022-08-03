“Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory” to Premiere on Disney+ Day, Second Season Announced

Disney+ and National Geographic have just announced that Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory will premiere on Disney+ Day, September 8th.
What’s Happening:
- Armed with leading-edge film technology, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers along on his journeys to capture real-life animal stories in some of the harshest environments on our planet.
- Ahead of the premiere of the first season of Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, Disney+ has revealed that the show has already been renewed for a second season.
- The first season premieres on Disney+ Day (September 8th), a day that will surely bring lots of new content (such as Robert Zemeckis’ live action Pinocchio) and plenty of announcements.
- Check out the official trailer for Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory below:
More Disney+ News:
- There’s a learning curve when it comes to becoming a Hulk. Luckily for Jennifer Walters, she has a cousin with some experience. Marvel shared a new clip from the upcoming Disney+ original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
- The adventures of Lightning McQueen and Mater continue in Cars on the Road, premiering on Disney+ Day, September 8th, on Disney+.
- A new trailer for Star Wars: Andor has arrived, but the show's Disney+ debut has been pushed back to September 21st.
