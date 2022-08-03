“Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory” to Premiere on Disney+ Day, Second Season Announced

Disney+ and National Geographic have just announced that Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory will premiere on Disney+ Day, September 8th.

Armed with leading-edge film technology, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers along on his journeys to capture real-life animal stories in some of the harshest environments on our planet.

Ahead of the premiere of the first season of Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory , Disney+ has revealed that the show has already been renewed for a second season.

Ahead of the premiere of the first season of Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, Disney+ has revealed that the show has already been renewed for a second season. The first season premieres on Disney+ Day (September 8th), a day that will surely bring lots of new content (such as Robert Zemeckis' live action Pinocchio).

Check out the official trailer for Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory below:

