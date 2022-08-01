To help celebrate Disney+ Day, the original series by Disney and Pixar, Cars on the Road, will debut exclusively on the streaming service September 8th, 2022. We now have the official trailer.

What's Happening:

The Disney+ Original series follows Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister. "The series is a romp across the country with Lightning McQueen and Mater," says director Steve Purcell. "Like any real road trip, every day is a new mini-adventure with unexpected twists and turns.

You can see the trailer below.

Disney+ Day:

Disney+ Day will return on Thursday, September 8, 2022, leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA.

In celebration, the streaming service will host special experiences for fans and subscribers, and will premiere new content from its marquee brands – Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars