What's Happening:
- In celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney and Pixar’s original series, Cars on the Road will debut exclusively on the streaming service September 8th, 2022.
- The Disney+ Original series follows Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister. "The series is a romp across the country with Lightning McQueen and Mater," says director Steve Purcell. "Like any real road trip, every day is a new mini-adventure with unexpected twists and turns.
- You can see the trailer below.
Disney+ Day:
- Disney+ Day will return on Thursday, September 8, 2022, leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA.
- In celebration, the streaming service will host special experiences for fans and subscribers, and will premiere new content from its marquee brands – Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.
