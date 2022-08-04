Orange Bird, Madame Leota, and Remy Featured in WDW 50 Vinylmation Series 2

Vinylmation figures might be a thing of the past, but with Walt Disney World celebrating its 50th anniversary Disney has brought back the miniature collectibles for the occasion. Series 2 has just arrived on shopDisney and features 12 all new designs celebrating the resort.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World Vinylmation are back! For a limited time, Disney fans can resume amassing the cute collectibles as a new series of figures has landed on shopDisney.
- Last fall, in celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary (1971), Disney reintroduced the popular 3-inch tall characters themed to the resort and some of its best loved attractions. Now they’ve added a new wave of Vinylmation to shopDisney with Series 2.
- This latest selection delivers characters themed to attractions, meet and greets and even some mascots! Series 2 includes:
- Alice
- Madame Leota
- Orange Bird
- Wreck-it- Ralph
- Rafiki
- Vanellope
- Zazu
- Tinker Bell
- Remy
- Woody
- Ray
- Mystery ''Chaser''
- As Disney fans know, part of the fun of collecting Vinylmation is the mystery element. Each figure is blind boxed making it impossible to know who’s inside until you open it!
- Keeping true to the original concept, Series 2 is available as individual characters, and for those fans who know they want to collect them all they can purchase a full tray (24 figures) guaranteeing they’ll get every single one.
- Guests will find both the individual figures ($14.99 each) and the Series 2 Tray ($359.99) for sale now on shopDisney.
- Purchases are limited to 2 per item.
- Links to the individual products can be found below.
Vinylmation Series 2 Tray
Vinylmation Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Series 2 Tray | shopDisney – $359.99
- Limited Release
- Contains 24 packages, randomly assorted, with one complete set of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Series 2 collection, plus the mystery ''Chaser'' figure
- Packages inside the Tray are blind-boxed. You won't know which figure is inside until you've opened it!
- Figures in Series 2 include:
- Alice, Madame Leota, Orange Bird, Wreck-it- Ralph, Rafiki, Vanellope, Zazu, Tinker Bell, Remy, Woody, and Ray, plus one mystery ''Chaser''
- Designed by Enrique Pita
Vinylmation Series 2 Individual Figures
Vinylmation Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Series 2 – 3'' Figure | shopDisney – $14.99
- Each blind-box container contains one of 11 different designs in the Vinylmation Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Series 2 Collection – or it could be a special mystery ''Chaser'' figure!
- Designed by Enrique Pita
Good to Know:
- Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges or returns.
