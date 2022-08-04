Orange Bird, Madame Leota, and Remy Featured in WDW 50 Vinylmation Series 2

Vinylmation figures might be a thing of the past, but with Walt Disney World celebrating its 50th anniversary Disney has brought back the miniature collectibles for the occasion. Series 2 has just arrived on shopDisney and features 12 all new designs celebrating the resort.

Walt Disney World Vinylmation are back! For a limited time, Disney fans can resume amassing the cute collectibles as a new series of figures has landed on shopDisney.

Last fall, in celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary (1971), Disney reintroduced the popular 3-inch tall characters

This latest selection delivers characters themed to attractions, meet and greets and even some mascots! Series 2 includes: Alice Madame Leota Orange Bird Wreck-it- Ralph Rafiki Vanellope Zazu Tinker Bell Remy Woody Ray Mystery ''Chaser''



As Disney fans know, part of the fun of collecting Vinylmation is the mystery element. Each figure is blind boxed making it impossible to know who’s inside until you open it!

Keeping true to the original concept, Series 2 is available as individual characters, and for those fans who know they want to collect them all they can purchase a full tray (24 figures) guaranteeing they’ll get every single one.

Guests will find both the individual figures ($14.99 each) and the Series 2 Tray ($359.99) for sale now on shopDisney.

Purchases are limited to 2 per item.

Links to the individual products can be found below.

Vinylmation Series 2 Tray

Vinylmation Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Series 2 Tray | shopDisney – $359.99

Limited Release

Contains 24 packages, randomly assorted, with one complete set of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Series 2 collection, plus the mystery ''Chaser'' figure

Packages inside the Tray are blind-boxed. You won't know which figure is inside until you've opened it!

Figures in Series 2 include: Alice, Madame Leota, Orange Bird, Wreck-it- Ralph, Rafiki, Vanellope, Zazu, Tinker Bell, Remy, Woody, and Ray, plus one mystery ''Chaser''

Designed by Enrique Pita

Vinylmation Series 2 Individual Figures

Vinylmation Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Series 2 – 3'' Figure | shopDisney – $14.99

Each blind-box container contains one of 11 different designs in the Vinylmation Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Series 2 Collection – or it could be a special mystery ''Chaser'' figure!

Designed by Enrique Pita

Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges or returns.

