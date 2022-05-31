Vintage Style Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Dress is A Charming Nod to the Most Magical Place on Earth

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration continues and guests can show off their festive spirit with a new The Disney Dress Shop arrival on shopDisney. Retro, stylish and bursting with charm, this classy dress will have you looking simply magical.

Looking for a fun way to express your love of Walt Disney World? Why not model the magic with a fantastic new dress from the Disney Dress Shop Collection?

Whether you’re dressing up or showing off your vintage flair, this mid-century silhouette is the perfect nod to 50 years of incredible vacations and gives you the chance to celebrate Disney all at the same time.

A navy base provides the perfect backdrop for the 50th logo, Cinderella Castle and bursting fireworks that are reminiscent of a day at Magic Kingdom.

The bright yellow tie waistband provides the perfect pop of color and matches a trio of buttons that line the front reaching from the collar to the waistline.

And for some added depth and character, the front features two square pockets that are right out of the era!

This Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Dress is available on shopDisney and sells for $128.00.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Dress for Women | shopDisney

