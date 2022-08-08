“Will Trent” Gets Midseason Series Order at ABC

Will Trent, a new drama series, has been given a series order and will join ABC's midseason lineup, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series follows the title character, an agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming of age in Atlanta's overburdened foster care system. Determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will has the highest clearance rate in the bureau.

is being produced by 20th Television and is being helmed by creator Liz Heldens and co-executive producer Dan Thomsen. Heldens and Thomsen executive produce along with Slaughter and 3 Arts’ Oly Obst.

The series is based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series.

ABC’s roster of first-year dramas that already includes and , all set for a 2022-2023 season. ABC is still considering a couple of pilots, including The Company You Keep and Criminal Nature.