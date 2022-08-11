Fall Beverages Arriving at Walt Disney World Joffrey’s Coffee Locations Tomorrow

For many fans of the Halloween and fall season, the return of pumpkin flavored drinks to coffee shops is a sign of the spooky fun on the way. Tomorrow, Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. will be bringing back their fall brews at Walt Disney World!

What’s Happening:

Joffrey’s will be bringing the following pumpkin and fall-inspired drinks to all Walt Disney World locations starting tomorrow, Friday, August 12th: Pumpkin Pie Latte (Latte with pumpkin pie syrup) Pumpkin Game Changer (Pumpkin Creme Brûlée Cold Brew with a shot of espresso, pumpkin pie syrup and cream) Caramel Apple Chai Tea Latte (Chai tea latte with caramel apple butter syrup)

These offerings will also be available at Joffrey's flagship location in Midtown Tampa.

