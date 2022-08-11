Fall Beverages Arriving at Walt Disney World Joffrey’s Coffee Locations Tomorrow

For many fans of the Halloween and fall season, the return of pumpkin flavored drinks to coffee shops is a sign of the spooky fun on the way. Tomorrow, Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. will be bringing back their fall brews at Walt Disney World!

What’s Happening:

  • Joffrey’s will be bringing the following pumpkin and fall-inspired drinks to all Walt Disney World locations starting tomorrow, Friday, August 12th:
    • Pumpkin Pie Latte (Latte with pumpkin pie syrup)
    • Pumpkin Game Changer (Pumpkin Creme Brûlée Cold Brew with a shot of espresso, pumpkin pie syrup and cream)
    • Caramel Apple Chai Tea Latte (Chai tea latte with caramel apple butter syrup)
  • These offerings will also be available at Joffrey's flagship location in Midtown Tampa.

