Roller Coaster Crash at LEGOLAND Deutschland Injures 34 Guests

A sad incident happened earlier today at the LEGOLAND park in Germany, as 34 guests were injured when two coaster trains collided, according to Click Orlando.

What’s Happening:

Two trains on LEGOLAND Deutschland’s Fire Dragon coaster collided when one train braked harshly.

Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.

The crash took place in the station of the Fire Dragon coaster, which is similar to the US LEGOLAND park’s Dragon coasters.

Two of the 34 guests involved were severely injured.

LEGOLAND has started a full investigation and the coaster will be closed until further notice.

