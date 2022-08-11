Roller Coaster Crash at LEGOLAND Deutschland Injures 34 Guests

A sad incident happened earlier today at the LEGOLAND park in Germany, as 34 guests were injured when two coaster trains collided, according to Click Orlando.

Pictured: The Dragon coaster at LEGOLAND New York

What’s Happening:

  • Two trains on LEGOLAND Deutschland’s Fire Dragon coaster collided when one train braked harshly.
  • Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.
  • The crash took place in the station of the Fire Dragon coaster, which is similar to the US LEGOLAND park’s Dragon coasters.
  • Two of the 34 guests involved were severely injured.
  • LEGOLAND has started a full investigation and the coaster will be closed until further notice.

