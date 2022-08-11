Roller Coaster Crash at LEGOLAND Deutschland Injures 34 Guests

A sad incident happened earlier today at the LEGOLAND park in Germany, as 34 guests were injured when two coaster trains collided, according to Click Orlando.
What’s Happening:
- Two trains on LEGOLAND Deutschland’s Fire Dragon coaster collided when one train braked harshly.
- Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.
- The crash took place in the station of the Fire Dragon coaster, which is similar to the US LEGOLAND park’s Dragon coasters.
- Two of the 34 guests involved were severely injured.
- LEGOLAND has started a full investigation and the coaster will be closed until further notice.
More Theme Park News:
- For many fans of the Halloween and fall season, the return of pumpkin flavored drinks to coffee shops is a sign of the spooky fun on the way. Tomorrow, Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. will be bringing back their fall brews at Walt Disney World!
- More candy, more LEGO characters and more spell-binding surprises than ever before are coming to LEGOLAND Florida this fall with Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party.
- Some major changes and upgrades are on their way to both Knott’s Berry Farm and the neighboring Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel for the 2023 season.