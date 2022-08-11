LEGOLAND Florida Brings the Biggest Brick-or-Treat Ever with the All-New Monster Party

More candy, more LEGO characters and more spell-binding surprises than ever before are coming to LEGOLAND Florida this fall with Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party!

What’s Happening:

With 12 nights of Halloween fun – each Saturday and Sunday, beginning September 24th through October 30th. This Halloween spectacular will bewitch families with amazing NEW experiences, live shows, spooky LEGO decorations and Monster mischief around every corner – all included with general park admission and select Annual Passes.

Enjoy a host of thrilling meet and greets with never before-seen LEGO Monster characters, including Zombie Cheerleader, Plant Monster and Tiger Woman. Then, catch these ghoulish characters on the big screen in the ALL-NEW, hauntingly hilarious, 4D movie "The Great Monster Chase" complete with some sneaky special effects.

Brand-new live shows will cast that BOO-tastic Halloween spirit! Lord Vampyre will have all the little skeletons grooving at his V.I.M. (Very Important Monsters) Dance Party in Fun Town. An UnbeLEAFable musical mystery takes the LEGO City Stage when a strange plant grows out of control. The jack-o lantern trio, Jammin' Jacks, are also back with an all-new chorus of monster melodies.

Step aboard the Disco Dragon Coaster and get ready to jive with a groovy monster jam and party lights.

The Monster Party howls on with a Pirate Pool Party at Pirate Island Hotel and special entertainment at the Beach Retreat on select nights.

You and your little ones can Brick-or-Treat throughout the streets of LEGOLAND Florida. Wander across the park to collect more candy than ever before! Beware the Curse of the Pharaoh as you creep through the Graveyard of Ghouls to the new Desert Desserts candy station on the way to the costume parade in MINILAND USA.

As a Certified Autism Center, LEGOLAND Florida is designing Brick-or-Treat specific sensory guides for families and will offer alternative treats, available through Guest Services. Team members will also be equipped with Halloween-specific information related to autism sensitivity and awareness to better understand needs around the celebration.

Pirates Cove is under siege! In the cover of darkness, witness 3D LEGO brick-bursting fireworks come to life with ghoulish delight and hear the tale of Captain Dreadbeard! This lakeside spectacle is the sweetest way to end the Monster Party on all event nights!

The Monsters are in the kitchen whipping up some spookily delectable, limited-time goodies for Brick-or Treat. Nothing says fall like a Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life Shake or the Great Monster Cake. Pick up some Wacky Witch’s BBQ Wings for a spooky, savory treat. Enjoy the ghoulishly green Brick Blast Coca Cola Freestyle flavor exclusive to LEGOLAND parks, a recipe that fits perfectly into any Halloween celebration. And be sure to grab an order of Rockin’ Frankenstein’s electric purple apple fries with crushed candy and peanut butter dip, a new twist on a LEGOLAND classic.