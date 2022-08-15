2023 Walt Disney World 16 Month Calendar Now Available

Is it really that time of the year already? The 2023 Walt Disney World calendar has hit store shelves across the Resort.

The 16 month calendar (covering September 2022 through December 2023) features a somewhat retro design on the front.

Various different attractions and icons from through the Walt Disney World Resort are featured within.

The 2023 Walt Disney World calendar retails for $16.99.

