Disney Offering Refunds and Gift Cards for Guests Affected by Delayed MagicBand+ Arrivals

Amidst the rollout of MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World, there have been some unfortunate delays. Some guests are receiving communications from Disney letting them know that their order will not be fulfilled in time for their arrival at the Resort.

What’s Happening:

Due to “overwhelming popularity,” some guests have received emails noting that Disney is unable to fulfill their MagicBand+ order in time for their arrival at Walt Disney World.

To make up for this, guests are either receiving a refund or not being charged.

MagicBands will still ship to the address provided at no cost to you, so guests can use it for future visits.

In addition, Disney is also sending affected guests a $50 digital Disney Gift Card that can be used toward the purchase of a MagicBand+ at a Walt Disney World Resort retail location, or other Disney merchandise or experiences.

You can read the full letter sent to guests below, retrieved by Scott Gustin on Twitter

