Disney Skyliner Closing for Week-Long Refurbishment in January 2023

If you’re looking to stay at Walt Disney World this upcoming January, specifically at a hotel serviced by the Disney Skyliner, then be aware of a newly announced refurbishment for the transportation system.

What’s Happening:

  • All lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closed for routine maintenance from January 22nd-29th, 2023.
  • This will affect guests staying at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort.
  • Bus transportation will be available at all Disney Skyliner resorts throughout the planned closure.

