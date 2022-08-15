Disney Skyliner Closing for Week-Long Refurbishment in January 2023

If you’re looking to stay at Walt Disney World this upcoming January, specifically at a hotel serviced by the Disney Skyliner, then be aware of a newly announced refurbishment for the transportation system.
What’s Happening:
- All lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closed for routine maintenance from January 22nd-29th, 2023.
- This will affect guests staying at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort.
- Bus transportation will be available at all Disney Skyliner resorts throughout the planned closure.
