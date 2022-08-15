Disney Skyliner Closing for Week-Long Refurbishment in January 2023

If you’re looking to stay at Walt Disney World this upcoming January, specifically at a hotel serviced by the Disney Skyliner, then be aware of a newly announced refurbishment for the transportation system.

What’s Happening:

All lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closed for routine maintenance from January 22nd-29th, 2023.

This will affect guests staying at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort.

Bus transportation will be available at all Disney Skyliner resorts throughout the planned closure.

