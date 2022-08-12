Photos: Merchant of Venus Reopens as Seating Area at the Magic Kingdom

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Having been closed since the Magic Kingdom reopened in July 2020, Merchant of Venus in Tomorrowland is one again accessible to guests, albeit now as a seating area for the neighboring Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies.

  • Inside, the former merchandise location features a number of the same tables from outside Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe.

  • Most exciting for classic Tomorrowland fans are these posters from the 1994 New Tomorrowland, including one for the former attraction The Timekeeper!

  • Several of these posters can also be found (in very faded fashion) along the infamous “Purple Wall.”

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning