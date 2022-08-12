Photos: Merchant of Venus Reopens as Seating Area at the Magic Kingdom

Having been closed since the Magic Kingdom reopened in July 2020, Merchant of Venus in Tomorrowland is one again accessible to guests, albeit now as a seating area for the neighboring Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies.

Inside, the former merchandise location features a number of the same tables from outside Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe.

Most exciting for classic Tomorrowland fans are these posters from the 1994 New Tomorrowland, including one for the former attraction The Timekeeper!

Several of these posters can also be found (in very faded fashion) along the infamous “Purple Wall.”

