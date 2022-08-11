EARidescent Mickey & Minnie Annual Passholder Magnet Returning Soon to EPCOT

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders who missed out on the opportunity to collect their complimentary EARidescent Mickey & Minnie magnet will soon have another chance to pick one up.
What’s Happening:
- Yoo-hoo! Missed out on the 50th Anniversary celebration Mickey & Minnie Passholder magnet? Just visit the Creations Shop at EPCOT.
- Pickup will be available August 25th through September 21st, 2022 during Park operating hours.
- There will be no virtual queue for pickup. Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass and government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.
- Passholders that previously picked up the magnet in March 2022 are not eligible for another one.
- But that’s not all. You can actually bring your magnet to life through special augmented reality lenses and effects. Learn more in our previous post.
- The return of the Mickey & Minnie magnet follows an Orange Bird magnet that was available last month.
More Walt Disney World News:
- For many fans of the Halloween and fall season, the return of pumpkin flavored drinks to coffee shops is a sign of the spooky fun on the way. Tomorrow, Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. will be bringing back their fall brews at Walt Disney World!
- The runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend returns to the Walt Disney World Resort for its second year on April 13th through 16th, 2023.
- At this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World, one character will stand out above the crowd. Guests will get the chance to see eye to eye with Max dressed as Powerline during the Halloween event.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning