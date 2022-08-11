EARidescent Mickey & Minnie Annual Passholder Magnet Returning Soon to EPCOT

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders who missed out on the opportunity to collect their complimentary EARidescent Mickey & Minnie magnet will soon have another chance to pick one up.

  • Yoo-hoo! Missed out on the 50th Anniversary celebration Mickey & Minnie Passholder magnet? Just visit the Creations Shop at EPCOT.
  • Pickup will be available August 25th through September 21st, 2022 during Park operating hours.
  • There will be no virtual queue for pickup. Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass and government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.
  • Passholders that previously picked up the magnet in March 2022 are not eligible for another one.
  • But that’s not all. You can actually bring your magnet to life through special augmented reality lenses and effects. Learn more in our previous post.
  • The return of the Mickey & Minnie magnet follows an Orange Bird magnet that was available last month.

