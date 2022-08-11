EARidescent Mickey & Minnie Annual Passholder Magnet Returning Soon to EPCOT

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders who missed out on the opportunity to collect their complimentary EARidescent Mickey & Minnie magnet will soon have another chance to pick one up.

What’s Happening:

Yoo-hoo! Missed out on the 50th Anniversary celebration Mickey & Minnie Passholder magnet? Just visit the Creations Shop at EPCOT

Pickup will be available August 25th through September 21st, 2022 during Park operating hours.

There will be no virtual queue for pickup. Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass and government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.

Passholders that previously picked up the magnet in March 2022 are not eligible for another one.

But that’s not all. You can actually bring your magnet to life through special augmented reality lenses and effects. Learn more in our previous post

The return of the Mickey & Minnie magnet follows an Orange Bird magnet

