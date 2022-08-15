Photos – Progress Continues on The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers

With the opening of the BoardWalk Deli today, we took a look around Disney’s BoardWalk for some other updates, including the progress on the Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers.

The sign above can be seen next to some planters, reminding guests that The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers will open in 2023.

The new eatery will take the place of the old ESPN removed last month

The location is now surrounded by planters and temporary fencing as work continues on the restaurant.

More about The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers:

The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, a new table service restaurant and bakery, will be added to the resort area.

Guests will get to take advantage of both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service and a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk.

The new restaurant is expected to open in 2023.

Gwendolyn Rogers is the president and owner of The Cake Bake Shop, a whimsical table service restaurant and bakery expected to open at Disney’s BoardWalk Walt Disney World

Her love for baking began when she was six years old growing up in Sun Valley, Idaho.

You can get to know Gwendolyn Rogers more here