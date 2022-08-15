Photos – Progress Continues on The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers

With the opening of the BoardWalk Deli today, we took a look around Disney’s BoardWalk for some other updates, including the progress on the Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers.
- The sign above can be seen next to some planters, reminding guests that The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers will open in 2023.
- The new eatery will take the place of the old ESPN Club location and signs for the old restaurant were removed last month.
- The location is now surrounded by planters and temporary fencing as work continues on the restaurant.
More about The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers:
- The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, a new table service restaurant and bakery, will be added to the resort area.
- Guests will get to take advantage of both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service and a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk.
- The new restaurant is expected to open in 2023.
- Gwendolyn Rogers is the president and owner of The Cake Bake Shop, a whimsical table service restaurant and bakery expected to open at Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World in 2023.
- Her love for baking began when she was six years old growing up in Sun Valley, Idaho.
- You can get to know Gwendolyn Rogers more here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning