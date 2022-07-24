It was announced that ESPN Club at Disney's BoardWalk Resort would not be reopening after the closure due to COVID-19. They are going forward with the process of taking down any signs or markings of the former restaurant.
What's Happening:
- When Walt Disney World started phased reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic closure, some things did not reopen.
- One of those was ESPN Club at Disney's BoardWalk Resort.
- This was a popular restaurant where you could not only have a meal but watch your favorite sports game at the same time. There would also be games and contests that would happen on certain nights.
- You can see that the transformation of this building is in full effect as the signs on the building have been removed.
- It was announced that this location will become The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers sometime next year, but an opening date has not been given.
- It has also been announced that Boardwalk Bakery will also close and become a sandwich shop, but as of now is still open.
