It was announced that ESPN Club at Disney's BoardWalk Resort would not be reopening after the closure due to COVID-19. They are going forward with the process of taking down any signs or markings of the former restaurant.

One of those was ESPN Club at Disney's BoardWalk Resort.

This was a popular restaurant where you could not only have a meal but watch your favorite sports game at the same time. There would also be games and contests that would happen on certain nights.

You can see that the transformation of this building is in full effect as the signs on the building have been removed.

It was announced that this location will become The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers sometime next year, but an opening date has not been given.

It has also been announced that Boardwalk Bakery will also close and become a sandwich shop, but as of now is still open.