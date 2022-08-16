Disney Davy Crockett Ranch at Disneyland Paris Gets a New Logo

Disney Davy Crockett Ranch, the Disneyland Paris equivalent to Walt Disney World’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, has introduced an all-new logo.

You can feel at home in this American frontier village alive with adventure. Located just a 15-minute drive from the Disney Parks, the friendly atmosphere of Disney Davy Crockett Ranch and its cabins are waiting for you! It's the perfect place to relax with your family for several days.

The new logo drops the obvious Davy Crockett iconography for a more subtle approach, as well as removing the “apostrophe ‘s” in Disney.

For reference, here is the original logo for the Ranch:

