A new limited-edition key will be released on Friday, August 26th. This time it is The Crush’s Coaster Attraction Key. If you are in Paris, you will want to purchase this new collector's item.
What’s Happening:
- The Crush’s Coaster Attraction Key will be released this Friday August 26th.
- Retail price is 27€.
- Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty App next Wednesday, August 24th at 6 PM.
- Last chance tickets on Thursday, August 25th at 12PM.
- The sale will take place at Walt Disney Studios Store (Walt Disney Studios Park) starting at 10 AM.
- A limit of 2 units per digital ticket.
- Original Lineberty ticket required (screenshots and videos are not accepted).