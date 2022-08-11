Scheduled Breaks Set for Various Shows at Disneyland Paris Resort

Disneyland Paris Resort has set scheduled breaks for several of their shows across both Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park.

From September to February, various shows at both parks will see scheduled breaks of roughly a month, or in the case of one show, two months.

The scheduled breaks are as follows: Disney Junior Dream Factory: September 12 – October 7 The Lion King Frozen: A Musical Invitation: November 14 – December 16 Mickey and the Magician: January 9 – February 24



About Disney Junior Dream Factory:

Disney fans of all ages will have the chance to experience the fun of Disney Junior with pals Mickey, Minnie, Fancy Nancy Vampirina

About The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands:

Lead your pride to Disneyland Paris and ‘be prepared’ to live iconic moments from The Lion King like you’ve never lived them before.

Immerse yourself in a brand new, world-exclusive stage show shaking and swaying to the sound of beating drums and hypnotic rhythms.

Jump, swing and roar as a tribe of singers, dancers and acrobats dressed as Rafiki, Simba, Timon, Pumbaa, Nala, Mufasa and Scar brilliantly bring famous Pride Rock anthems to life before your very eyes.

About Frozen: A Musical Invitation:

Join Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and of course Sven on stage in Walt Disney Studios Park’s Animation Celebration building as they perform beloved songs from the original Frozen film such as “Reindeers Are Better Than People,” “Love is an Open Door,” and naturally the chart-topping hit “Let It Go” on two different, impressively detailed sets recreating locations from the globally popular 2013 animated feature.

About Mickey and the Magician:

Follow Mickey as he learns the ‘tricks’ of his trade from magical Disney Characters such as Genie from Aladdin Beauty and the Beast