Disney Developing Big Thunder Mountain Movie from “Hawkeye” Directors Bert & Bertie

According to Deadline, the latest Disney Parks attraction set to get a movie adaptation is none other than the “Wildest Ride in the Wilderness,” Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

What’s Happening:

Bert & Bertie, who directed multiple episodes of Marvel Hawkeye , are in negotiations to direct the potential film based on the Disney Parks attraction that first opened at Disneyland

Deadline sources say from the start, Disney was excited about their vision of what this film could be.

LuckyChap Entertainment and Scott Free are producing with Kieran and Michele Mulroney writing the script. At this time, plot details are unknown.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will join a long line of Disney theme park attraction movie adaptations, including Pirates of the Caribbean Haunted Mansion Jungle Cruise

Disney’s new version of The Haunted Mansion is also currently in production

