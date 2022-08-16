Disney Developing Big Thunder Mountain Movie from “Hawkeye” Directors Bert & Bertie

According to Deadline, the latest Disney Parks attraction set to get a movie adaptation is none other than the “Wildest Ride in the Wilderness,” Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
What’s Happening:
- Bert & Bertie, who directed multiple episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye, are in negotiations to direct the potential film based on the Disney Parks attraction that first opened at Disneyland in 1979.
- Deadline sources say from the start, Disney was excited about their vision of what this film could be.
- LuckyChap Entertainment and Scott Free are producing with Kieran and Michele Mulroney writing the script. At this time, plot details are unknown.
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will join a long line of Disney theme park attraction movie adaptations, including Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, and Tomorrowland.
- Disney’s new version of The Haunted Mansion is also currently in production, scheduled to be released on March 10th, 2023.
More Disney Movie News:
- 20th Century Studios’ upcoming film from David O. Russell, Amsterdam, has been moved up a month, now set to release on October 7th.
- In anticipation of the upcoming release of Star Wars: Andor on Disney+, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be returning to select theaters on August 26th.
- Disney Channel has released the trailer and key art for Under Wraps 2, which will premiere Sunday, September 25th and will stream on Disney+ shortly thereafter.