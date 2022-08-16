Disney Developing Big Thunder Mountain Movie from “Hawkeye” Directors Bert & Bertie

According to Deadline, the latest Disney Parks attraction set to get a movie adaptation is none other than the “Wildest Ride in the Wilderness,” Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

What’s Happening:

  • Bert & Bertie, who directed multiple episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye, are in negotiations to direct the potential film based on the Disney Parks attraction that first opened at Disneyland in 1979.
  • Deadline sources say from the start, Disney was excited about their vision of what this film could be.
  • LuckyChap Entertainment and Scott Free are producing with Kieran and Michele Mulroney writing the script. At this time, plot details are unknown.
  • Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will join a long line of Disney theme park attraction movie adaptations, including Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, and Tomorrowland.
  • Disney’s new version of The Haunted Mansion is also currently in production, scheduled to be released on March 10th, 2023.

