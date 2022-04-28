Disney Reveals Plot Details, Logo for “Haunted Mansion” Film Coming to Theatres March 2023

As you may have heard, today Disney is celebrating Halfway to Halloween. While the focus of this milestone is six months in the future, the company also took the opportunity to look to next March when the new film Haunted Mansion will hit theatres.

What’s Happening:

As previously announced Haunted Mansion is slated to arrive in theatres in the very seasonally appropriate month of March 2023.

is slated to arrive in theatres in the very seasonally appropriate month of March 2023. Today, the Disney Parks Blog

Note that this latest film is not to be confused with the 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy and is a completely new take that still takes inspiration from the iconic attraction.

Disney Haunted Mansion will open in theatres March 10th, 2023.

The Cast:

Haunted Mansion stars: LaKeith Stanfield Tiffany Haddish Owen Wilson Danny DeVito Rosario Dawson Chase Dillon

The film was directed by Justin Simien and produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman are the executive producers.

Haunted Mansion Logline:

“In this mysterious adventure, a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).”

