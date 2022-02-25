Disney’s New “Haunted Mansion” Movie Set for Release on March 10th, 2023

According to Deadline, Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion movie now has a release date, penciled in for March 10th, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Disney already had the March 10th date on hold for an “untitled event movie.”
- Justin Simien directs Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito and LaKeith Stanfield in the feature take on the famed Disney theme park ride. Katie Dippold wrote the screenplay.
- While the story remains vague at this point, it has been reported that we will follow a family that moves into the mansion, with the characters around them that will really be the stars of the show.
- Fans may recall that Walt Disney Pictures has already made a film based on the theme park attraction back in 2003. Starring Eddie Murphy as Jim Evers, the film followed a realtor who was summoned to the Mansion under the guise of selling the house, invited to stay overnight while the ghost owner of the home attempted to show that Evers’ wife was the reincarnation of his own love interest, Elizabeth. The film was met with harsh criticism and poor box office results, especially when compared to the success of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl which was released earlier that year. Reports make it clear that this new film is in no way connected to the previous 2003 version.
