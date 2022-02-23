20th Century Studios Taps James Mangold to Direct Buster Keaton Biopic

20th Century Studios has tapped James Mangold to direct a film based on the life of American cinema icon Buster Keaton, according to Deadline.
- Mangold, who is currently directing the long-awaited Indiana Jones 5, is now in development with 20th Century Studios on a Buster Keaton biopic.
- The film will be based on the book Buster Keaton: Cut to the Chase by Marion Meade.
- Studio executives are meeting with writers to adapt this book for the film.
- Keaton was one of the pioneers in the early days of silent movies and to this day is considered to be one of the greatest physical comedians of all-time.
- Some of Mangold’s previous credits prove he is the perfect fit for this film, including his Academy Award-winning Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line.
- Some of his other credits include the X-Men spinoff films Logan and The Wolverine, Ford v Ferrari and 3:10 to Yuma.
- After Disney’s acquisition of Fox, Mangold was quickly chosen to take over as the director of Indiana Jones 5, which will see Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role as the titular hero.