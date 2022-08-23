Oren Uziel to Write “Clue” Movie in Development with Ryan Reynolds at 20th Century Studios

A new movie based on the popular Hasbro game “Clue” has been in development at 20th Century Studios since at least 2019. Now, Oren Uziel, writer of The Lost City, is giving the script a rewrite, according to Deadline.

The first draft of the Ryan Reynolds movie based on Hasbro’s popular whodunnit game was written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Director of 2011's The Muppets, James Bobin, is attached to direct

in 1985 became a cult classic during the video era after its theatrical run stateside grossed just under $15 million. The Johnathan Lynn-directed pic featured an all-star cast of Tim Curry, Eileen Brennan, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, Madeline Kahn and Lesley Ann Warren. Various prints within certain metro areas like Los Angeles and New York City played different endings with different murderers (just like the board game).

