Nell Tiger Free to Star in “The First Omen” Prequel Film

Nell Tiger Free, who had a breakout role in Apple TV’s Servant, will be leading 20th Century’s The First Omen, a prequel to the classic horror franchise The Omen, according to Deadline.

Arkasha Stevenson will make her feature directing debut with The First Omen and will also handle the rewrite alongside writing partner Tim Smith. Smith is set to executive produce, with Phantom Four producing.

Tiger Free has appeared in hit shows such as Game of Thrones , Servant and Too Old to Die Young .

, and . The original movie, a hit in its day, starred Gregory Peck, Lee Remick and Harvey Stephens, and followed an American ambassador who believes his five-year-old son is the Antichrist.

Two sequels followed – 1978’s Damien: Omen II and 1981’s The Final Conflict, as well as a 2006 reboot and other follow-ups on the small screen.

