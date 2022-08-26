According to Variety, Hulu has set a release date for their upcoming documentary film, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty.

tells the sensational story of evangelical leader and former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife Becki Falwell and Giancarlo Granda, the Miami pool boy who had an affair with Becki and claims that Jerry was aware of and involved in the relationship. According to Hulu, Granda himself is closely involved with the documentary and his point of view is largely the focus of the movie.

Hulu’s official description of the film is as follows: “A Miami pool boy finds himself trapped in a seven-year affair with a charming older woman and her husband, the Evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr, as he becomes increasingly entangled with the Falwell’s seemingly perfect lives.”

is executive produced by McKay and Todd Schulman of HyperObject, and Alfred Spellman and Billy Corben for Rakontur. Corben is directing. God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty premieres November 1st on Hulu.

