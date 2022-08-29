Celebrate The Magic of “Pinocchio” in a New Featurette

In a new video from Walt Disney Studios, the cast of the all-new live-action Pinocchio share their favorite moments from the movie.

What’s Happening:

In the video, the cast of Pinocchio talk about the classic stature of the original animated masterpiece, and how it is an “incredibly rich opportunity to revisit and go deeper” into the story.

talk about the classic stature of the original animated masterpiece, and how it is an “incredibly rich opportunity to revisit and go deeper” into the story. They also talk about how the marriage of Pinocchio and director Robert Zemeckis is a match made in heaven.

and director Robert Zemeckis is a match made in heaven. Featured in the video are: Tom Hanks (Geppetto) Luke Evans (The Coachman) Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jiminy Cricket) Cynthia Erivo (Blue Fairy)



More on Pinocchio:

Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his real son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

A Disney+ Day Pinocchio will launch September 8th, 2022, exclusively on Disney+

will launch September 8th, 2022, exclusively on Over the weekend, we took a look at the original animated classic from 1940, and how it seems to have influenced the new live-action and computer animated hybrid adaptation of the film. You can check that out here