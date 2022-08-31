New Specialty Cocktails Coming to Magic Kingdom Restaurants

Walt Disney World will continue to elevate the guest dining experience by adding more specialty beverages to the already enticing cocktail menus at select Magic Kingdom restaurants starting next month.

Specially crafted by the talented beverage team at Walt Disney World, these delicious cocktails will serve as the perfect complement to a delectable meal and enhance the specialty beverage options available today.

The elevated beverage options joining cocktail menus at select Magic Kingdom restaurants September 13 include: Jungle Skipper Canteen Jungle Bird Cocktail: Gosling Black Rum, Campari, Cane Syrup, with Pineapple and Lime Juices Golden Haze Margarita: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier, Agave Syrup, Lime Juice, and Smoked Chili Bitters Liberty Tree Tavern Gold Rush: Elijah Craig Bourbon, Lemon Juice, and Honey garnished with crystalized Ginger Magical Beacon Cocktail: a special offering to celebrate the 50th!: Empress 1908 Gin, Bols Blue Curacao, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, Orgeat (Almond), Lemon, Hibiscus Grenadine and souvenir Glow Cube Diamond Horseshoe Gold Rush: Elijah Craig Bourbon, Lemon Juice, and Honey garnished with crystalized Ginger Magical Beacon Cocktail: a special offering to celebrate the 50th!: Empress 1908 Gin, Bols Blue Curacao, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, Orgeat (Almond), Lemon, Hibiscus Grenadine and souvenir Glow Cube

As always, these unique food and beverage pairings are designed after storybook favorites and bring the story to life in new ways.

Similar to other menu offerings, these specialty cocktails may be limited or subject to change.

ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news: