Cultural Representatives Begin to Reappear In EPCOT’s World Showcase

As one of the first things to disappear amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, at long last Cultural Representatives from around the world are returning to EPCOT’s World Showcase.

What’s Happening:

EPCOT offers guests the chance to travel around the world, learning about the unique cultures and customs of 11 countries – all in the same day. Now, the beloved Cultural Representatives of World Showcase have begun to return.

Over the past few weeks, EPCOT has started welcoming back Disney Cultural Representatives who have come from far and wide to help the park’s storytelling and to create authentic, immersive experiences for visitors.

One of the Walt Disney World

https://www.instagram.com/wdw.ambassador/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=18f8de00-1e24-4698-bae4-3fc37940773b

From their initial arrival day at Flamingo Crossings Village (the new, state-of-the-art housing complex for Disney Programs participants) to their first week of on-the-job training at EPCOT, these special cast members are getting acquainted with their new roles and are having a blast doing it.

For some participants, this is their very first Disney Program and they are eager to help create distinctly-Disney magic for guests from all over the world. Others have experienced the magic of a Disney International Program before and were longing to return to discover more and create even more memories.

In addition to interacting with guests from around the world, participants get to meet other cast members and Disney Programs participants and create long-lasting friendships.

If you find yourself traveling around World Showcase anytime soon, be sure to say hello to any Cultural Representatives you meet along your way.

What They’re Saying:

Marco Cerri, a returning participant from Milan: “I’m most excited to relive the experience again. I loved sharing my knowledge about my culture and the beauty of my country with guests and learning how to inspire others.”

“I’m most excited to relive the experience again. I loved sharing my knowledge about my culture and the beauty of my country with guests and learning how to inspire others.” Melanie Bernert, a returning Cultural Representative from Schongau, a small town in Germany: “It’s so wonderful to be back and reconnect with all the people I used to work with and I’m so excited to meet all the new people on my journey.