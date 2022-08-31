Photos: Beverly Sunset Boutique Reopens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Beverly Sunset Boutique on Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has reopened to guests after a nine month closure.

What’s Happening:

  • Beverly Sunset Boutique did reopen following the pandemic closure of 2020, but it closed once again at the end of 2021 due to supply chain issues.
  • The store, located on the corner of Sunset and Hollywood Blvds. recently reopened for a second time.

  • Beverly Sunset Boutique now features a variety of Pixar and Walt Disney World 50th anniversary merchandise.

