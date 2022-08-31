Photos: Beverly Sunset Boutique Reopens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Beverly Sunset Boutique on Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has reopened to guests after a nine month closure.

What’s Happening:

Beverly Sunset Boutique did reopen following the pandemic closure of 2020, but it closed once again at the end of 2021 due to supply chain issues.

The store, located on the corner of Sunset and Hollywood Blvds. recently reopened for a second time.

Beverly Sunset Boutique now features a variety of Pixar and Walt Disney World

More Walt Disney World News: