Photos: Beverly Sunset Boutique Reopens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Beverly Sunset Boutique on Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has reopened to guests after a nine month closure.
What’s Happening:
- Beverly Sunset Boutique did reopen following the pandemic closure of 2020, but it closed once again at the end of 2021 due to supply chain issues.
- The store, located on the corner of Sunset and Hollywood Blvds. recently reopened for a second time.
- Beverly Sunset Boutique now features a variety of Pixar and Walt Disney World 50th anniversary merchandise.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney World will continue to elevate the guest dining experience by adding more specialty beverages to the already enticing cocktail menus at select Magic Kingdom restaurants starting next month.
- Discover the festive fun brewing up this fall at Disney Springs—with tantalizing treats, Halloween essentials, eerie entertainment, spooky décor and more!
- As one of the first things to disappear amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, at long last Cultural Representatives from around the world are returning to EPCOT’s World Showcase.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning