Kate Walsh to Recur in Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Addison Montgomery

According to Variety, Kate Walsh is set to return to Grey’s Anatomy as the character Dr. Addison Montgomery, better known for the spinoff series Private Practice.

  • Walsh is set to recur in the upcoming 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, which premieres October 6th on ABC.
  • Private Practice was the first spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy, running for six seasons on ABC, from 2007 to 2013.
  • Walsh appeared on Grey’s last season in a multi-episode arc, in which Addison returned to Grey Sloan Memorial in order to perform a uterine transplant on a patient, who later miscarried.
  • During her Season 18 appearances, Addison grieved the death of her ex-husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey) with his sister Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and his widow Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).
  • Her first appearance will be in the third episode of the new season.
  • In the new season, Pompeo — around whom the show has revolved since its 2005 premiere — will for the first time have a reduced role as Meredith.
  • Grey’s Anatomy — created by Shonda Rhimes, and run by executive producer Krista Vernoff — continues to be ABC’s No. 1 scripted series.

