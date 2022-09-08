Limited Edition “Thor: Love and Thunder” Posters to be Available at D23 Expo

In honor of Disney+ Day, Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+. To celebrate, artist Orlando Arocena will have a four-pack of limited edition posters from the recent film available for purchase for D23 Gold Members.

According to Poster Posse

The edition sizes for these poster cards is unknown but they will only be available while supplies last.

Thor : Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+. Check out Mack’s review

