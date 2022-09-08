Limited Edition “Thor: Love and Thunder” Posters to be Available at D23 Expo

In honor of Disney+ Day, Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+. To celebrate, artist Orlando Arocena will have a four-pack of limited edition posters from the recent film available for purchase for D23 Gold Members.
- According to Poster Posse on Twitter, these four posters will be available to D23 gold members who stop by Booth #1755 at D23 Expo this weekend.
- The edition sizes for these poster cards is unknown but they will only be available while supplies last.
- Thor : Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+. Check out Mack’s review of the recent film.
