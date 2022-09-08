McFarlane Toys Shares Sneak Peek of “World of Pandora” Collection Coming to D23 Expo

With D23 Expo 2022 kicking off tomorrow, Disney fans will get to find all kinds of exciting new merchandise. McFarland Toys has a collection of Avatar toys set to make their debut and they shared a sneak peek of that today.
- The “World of Pandora” collection will be revealed tomorrow (Friday, September 9) at the D23 Expo 2022.
- The image above features all kinds of familiar beings from the film, including banshees, the A.M.P. suit, bioluminescent plantlife and of course, the Na’vi.
- We’ll have to wait until the start of the D23 Expo to see what the complete collection includes.
- Be sure to follow along all weekend long to see all of the merchandise available at D23 Expo 2022.
ICYMI – More Avatar News:
- Some new merchandise recently hit store shelves at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, featuring Pandora: The World of Avatar. We found these new items at Island Mercantile on Discovery Island.
- In preparation for the long anticipated release of Avatar: The Way of Water, the original Avatar from 2009 will be rereleased in theaters on September 23rd.
- LEGO Con 2022 took place earlier today, and as promised, a new set based on the film Avatar and the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water was revealed.
2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney