McFarlane Toys Shares Sneak Peek of “World of Pandora” Collection Coming to D23 Expo

With D23 Expo 2022 kicking off tomorrow, Disney fans will get to find all kinds of exciting new merchandise. McFarland Toys has a collection of Avatar toys set to make their debut and they shared a sneak peek of that today.

The “World of Pandora” collection will be revealed tomorrow (Friday, September 9) at the D23 Expo 2022.

The image above features all kinds of familiar beings from the film, including banshees, the A.M.P. suit, bioluminescent plantlife and of course, the Na’vi.

We’ll have to wait until the start of the D23 Expo to see what the complete collection includes.

Be sure to follow along all weekend long to see all of the merchandise available at D23 Expo 2022.

ICYMI – More Avatar News: