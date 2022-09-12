“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” Premiering December 2nd on Disney+

Following last year’s Disney+ premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid, the second installment in the new animated franchise is coming to the streaming service on December 2nd.

What’s Happening:

It was announced today that Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

In addition, the new poster shown above has been released.

The first Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated film debuted almost exactly a year before the second, on December 3rd, 2021.

animated film debuted almost exactly a year before the second, on December 3rd, 2021. Check out Alex’s review

Alex also had a chance to chat with the director of the film

More Disney+ News: