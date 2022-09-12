“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” Premiering December 2nd on Disney+

Following last year’s Disney+ premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid, the second installment in the new animated franchise is coming to the streaming service on December 2nd.
What’s Happening:
- It was announced today that Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, an all-new Original movie, will stream beginning December 2nd on Disney+.
- In addition, the new poster shown above has been released.
- The first Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated film debuted almost exactly a year before the second, on December 3rd, 2021.
- Check out Alex’s review of the first film, which is full of middle school awkwardness.
- Alex also had a chance to chat with the director of the film, Jeff Kinney.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ released the teaser trailer and key art for Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, a new Original Documentary coming this November.
- Duffy the Disney Bear and his friends are a big hit in the international Disney parks, and while they’re not coming to the U.S. parks at the moment, they are getting a series on Disney+ next year.
- The six episode series, The Santa Clauses, premieres November 16th with two episodes on Disney+.
- Check out our D23 Expo 2022 tag for all the Disney+ news from this weekend.
