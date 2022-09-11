Duffy & Friends Getting Stop-Motion Animated Series on Disney+

Duffy the Disney Bear and his friends are a big hit in the international Disney parks, and while they’re not coming to the U.S. parks at the moment, they are getting a series on Disney+ next year.

No additional details were given on the series, but perhaps it may use a style similar to this previously released short?

Duffy’s newest friend, LinaBell, who just made her Hong Kong Disneyland debut, appeared on stage, marking her first ever appearance in the U.S.

Attendees of the panel received a unique LinaBell pin on their way out of Hall D23.

