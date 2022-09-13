Freeform Shares Look at New Logo

As they said on their Twitter account, Freeform recently had a bit of a “look at us” moment. The network unveiled a new logo.
- The colorful and abstract new logo differs a great deal from the fairly straight forward previous iteration.
- The network’s entire Twitter account seems to have also taken on a new angle with the same art style.
ICYMI – More Freeform news:
- Freeform recently released a new trailer for their new unscripted docu-series, The Come Up, and you can check out Marshal’s review of the series here.
- Who's ready to watch some devilishly spooky movies? A highlight of every October is Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween, and this year's line-up is more spook-tacular than ever. It's time to gather your coven and catch spell-binding entertainment all October long. Check out the full schedule.
- Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner talked about how “grown-ish” stays fresh with Junior’s Arrival at Cal U during a TCA press conference to promote the show’s fifth season.
- Freeform has officially renewed Good Trouble for a fifth season, announced recently during a TCA press conference.