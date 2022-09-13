Freeform Shares Look at New Logo

As they said on their Twitter account, Freeform recently had a bit of a “look at us” moment. The network unveiled a new logo.

The colorful and abstract new logo differs a great deal from the fairly straight forward previous iteration.

The network’s entire Twitter account seems to have also taken on a new angle with the same art style.

Sometimes you've gotta ask for forgiveness rather than permission pic.twitter.com/Z0sGLchn5S — Freeform (@FreeformTV) September 12, 2022

