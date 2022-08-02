Freeform Renews “Good Trouble” for Season 5

Freeform President Tara Duncan shared that the network has renewed Good Trouble for Season 5.

The fan-favorite series is currently in the midst of its fourth season, which began on March 9th. Fans will get four episodes this month on Thursdays at 10/9c.

The current season added new cast members including Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart and expanded Priscilla Quintana to a series regular.

No other news was shared about the series, which is a spin -off of The Fosters .