Freeform Renews “Good Trouble” for Season 5

Freeform has officially renewed Good Trouble for a fifth season, announced today during a TCA press conference.
What’s Happening:
- Freeform President Tara Duncan shared that the network has renewed Good Trouble for Season 5.
- The fan-favorite series is currently in the midst of its fourth season, which began on March 9th. Fans will get four episodes this month on Thursdays at 10/9c.
- The current season added new cast members including Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart and expanded Priscilla Quintana to a series regular.
- No other news was shared about the series, which is a spin-off of The Fosters.
- Fans can catch up on past episodes streaming on Hulu.
About Good Trouble:
- Good Trouble follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the 20-something growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family.
- The series stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig.
- The series was created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Johnson serves as showrunner and executive producer. Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez also executive produce.
