Freeform Releases Trailer For New Unscripted Series “The Come Up”

Freeform has dropped the official trailer for their new unscripted docu-series, The Come Up, set to debut later next month on the network.

What’s Happening:

set to debut on Tuesday, September 13th. The Come Up is a docu-glimpse into the wildest feelings and vibrant moments that define coming-of-age in a post-pandemic New York. The series follows six young disruptors as they emerge from downtown New York to follow their dreams and pursue love and art on their own terms. The show follows the creative NYC underground, giving viewers an exclusive look into how the next generation of icons define themselves and how culture is created.

The cast comprises a group of ambitious, action-oriented and diverse Gen Z New Yorkers whose careers are on the rise, including Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Gore and Sophia Wilson. Each person is thriving in their respective fields: modeling, fashion design, photography, acting and nightlife organizing.

Freeform announced the new unscripted series (fka “Day to Night”) as one of three original nonfiction series the brand is releasing this year, all targeted at the network’s young adult audience.

The Come Up premieres on Freeform on Tuesday, September 13th, with the first four episodes airing back to back. From there, two episodes will air each week. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu

What They’re Saying:

Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Onyx Collective: “These six creatives emerge from downtown with a vitality and magnetism that’s infectious. They are pursuing love and art on their own terms, redefining what success means, and I am so excited for our audience to have a front row seat to it all.”