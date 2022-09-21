Searchlight Pictures’ “Suncoast” Adds Four Young Actors to the Cast

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming film Suncoast has added Ella Anderson, Daniella Perkins, Amarr and Ariel Martin to the cast.

What’s Happening:

Suncoast marks the feature directorial debut of Laura Chinn ( Florida Girls ).

marks the feature directorial debut of Laura Chinn ( ). Joining the cast in addition to the previously announced Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson and Nico Parker The Glass Castle ), Daniella Perkins ( grown-ish American Housewife ZOMBIES 3

), Daniella Perkins ( Suncoast is inspired by Chinn’s life experience from the early aughts and follows a teenager (Parker) living with her strong-willed mother (Linney), who must take her brother to live at a specialized facility. There, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Harrelson) amidst protests surrounding one of the most landmark medical cases of all time.

is inspired by Chinn’s life experience from the early aughts and follows a teenager (Parker) living with her strong-willed mother (Linney), who must take her brother to live at a specialized facility. There, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Harrelson) amidst protests surrounding one of the most landmark medical cases of all time. Jeremy Plager, Francesca Silvestri, Kevin Chinoy and Oly Obst are producing the film, based on Chinn’s 2022 Black List script. SVP Production Taylor Friedman and Manager of Creative Affairs Daniel Yu will oversee the project for Searchlight — reporting to Heads of Production and Development, DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

More Disney Movie News: