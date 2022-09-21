Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer Tapped to Write Marvel’s “Fantastic Four”

Marvel’s upcoming reboot of Fantastic Four has found its writers in Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, according to Deadline.
- Following the news of Matt Shakman boarding as director of the new Fantastic Four film, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer (Disaster Wedding) have been brought in to write the script for the film.
- Deadline’s insiders add that the writing duo have actually been involved with the film for some time, even before Shakman was tapped as director, and have been outlining where this next series of films will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
- Kaplan, Springer and Shakman will now come together to align their visions for this project before Kaplan and Springer dive into writing the script.
- Marvel’s Fantastic Four is slated to hit theaters on November 8th, 2024, which will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU.
- Fantastic Four was originally announced during a Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Since then, a multiversal variant of Reed Richards has appeared and was almost immediately killed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- While the character was played by John Krasinski in that film, it is unclear who will be cast to play the iconic characters in the new film.
- Marvel’s first family has been the subject of two different film franchises in the past, but fans have very high hopes that this will far exceed the previous two iterations.